Three-straight winning seasons and a state tournament appearance in 2017 have the Madison County boys’ basketball team trending in the right direction.
Now they begin life without defending Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year Trevon Daniel who scored 18 points per game and made 70 three-pointers last season. The Red Raiders also replace KJ Burton, Cortney Stevenson, and Golston Gillespie.
But that’s what summer basketball is for and Madison County’s varsity squad played almost 20 games in June. Head coach Tim Drake said that the team showed some of the most improvement he has seen as a coach from the start of the summer to the final game.
“We are a team made up of mostly football players, so we had to find a way to split time with football workouts as well, many days we’re practicing for basketball and football” Drake said. “Due to the losses of our seniors, we experienced a lot of growing pains early in the summer. We are still trying to iron out the point guard position, and find guys that can shoot consistently from the perimeter.”
The beginning of the summer was a struggle as Madison County lost many of their first seven games at North Oconee and Ron Garren’s Team Camp. Scoring issues were to blame for those losses.
However, the team closed out the summer strong with nine straight wins over schools like South Gwinnett and Walnut Grove at Georgia College.
“The challenge for us now will be to find a way to take a team made up of football players and get them in the gym to keep shooting as they make a push in football as well,” Drake said.
Madison County boys basketball end summer with nine-straight wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry