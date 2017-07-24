School system gears up for new term

The school system, including the board of education, is not only gearing up for the start of school, they are also preparing for a partial solar eclipse that will occur on Monday, Aug. 21.
Everyone (including BOE members) were or will be provided special dark glasses to view the event, which superintendent Allen McCannon said is drawing people to Georgia and other states in its path from all over the world.
Madison County is extending the school day by 30 minutes in order for students to be able to view the partial eclipse at school and to avoid transporting students during the height of the event, which will begin at 2:38 p.m.
In other business Tuesday, the board heard that the Danielsville roundabout, scheduled to begin first in late May or early June and later July 1, has been delayed again until at least November. McCannon said he had spoken with Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird and Mayor Todd Higdon, who told him that’s the latest word from the DOT. McCannon said while the best time to start the project, which will greatly affect school traffic, would be when school lets out for the summer, he was pleased to hear that the project would not be beginning or underway when school starts next month.
The board heard a presentation by Amanda Sailors about a new 21st Century Community Learning Center program that is being piloted this year at Colbert and Hull-Sanford Elementary schools. The program will begin October 16, with an afterschool enrichment program and activities for selected students who wish to participate. There will also be a summer camp next year called Camp Raiders at these schools that will include a variety of programs and field trips. Bus transportation will be provided for both the afterschool and summer camp programs. The CCLC is funded by a $1.6 million federal grant Sailors obtained, and the funding will be spread out over five years.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight told the board that the summer feeding program had fed 16,000 free lunch meals in just the month of June, along with 7,000 free breakfasts. She noted that this is the first year that they have been able to offer breakfast. This program is also funded by a federal grant.
McCannon said there had been some negative comments about the program, but he pointed out that if Madison County did not receive the grant to operate the program, another area would.
“It’s nice to be able to have this for the children in our county,” he said.
Knight also reported that for the first time in several years, the school system has a full staff of bus drivers and substitute drivers in place for the start of the school year. The system has scrambled in recent years to recruit and retain bus drivers.
Assistant superintendent Michael Williams reported that the second annual Madison – Binzhou (China) summer camp experience had been moved from July 10 through July 21 to Aug. 18 through 28 (after school starts). Williams noted that they had struggled to secure enough host families as there were many conflicts with other summer camps and vacations.
Williams said it was also determined that the Chinese students would have a better experience during the school year where they could interact with the entire student body. He said they are still seeking host families.
School system gears up for new term
