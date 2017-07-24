Ronald Wilkie (07-22-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Ronald Steve Wilkie, 71, died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Wilkie was born in Commerce to the late Jedediah Wilbanks and Lillie M. Barrett Wilkie. He was a member of Ila Baptist Church and was a construction superintendent.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Hart Wilkie, Danielsville; children, Ronald Mark Vickers, Bossier, La., Amy Lynn Pennington, St. Augustine, Fla., Ronald Steve Wilkie, Jr., Joshua Charles Wilkie and Jason James Wilkie all of Jefferson, and Corey Zane Hart, Carnesville; brother, Daniel Wilkie, Athens; stepfather, James Earl Wilkie, Danielsville; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 27 at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
