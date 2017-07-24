Chad Fouche (07-22-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, July 24. 2017
NICHOLSON - Chad Wesley Fouche, 42, died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.

Mr. Fouche was born in Biloxi, Miss. to Stanley and Brenda Tindle Fouche of Nicholson. He worked in finance and was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his parents, include brothers, Jeff Fouche, Dacula, and Kevin Fouche (Brittany), Nicholson; nephews, Tanner and Josh Fouche; nieces, Lillian Davis, Carolyn and Emalyn Fouche.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23 at Nicholson Baptist Church with the Rev. Vaughn Howington, Jr. and Mr. Don Watkins officiating. Interment was at Howington Cemetery.

Donations can be made to St. Mary’s Hospice House at 1660 Jennings Mill Rd., Bogart, GA 30622.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce was in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

