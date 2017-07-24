JEFFERSON - Chad Hix, 36, entered into rest Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Mr. Hix was born in Athens, Ga., the son of Larry “Butch” Hix and Joyce Howington Hix, both of Jefferson and was a self-employed carpenter.
Survivors in addition to his parents are two sisters, Kelley Hardigree and her husband Todd, Jefferson, and Audrey Gutherie and her husband Corey, Dawsonville; grandfather, Billy Howington, Jefferson; nieces and nephews, Justin and Brittany Hardigree and Isabel and Sam Gutherie; uncle, Britt Howington, Oklahoma and aunt, Peggy Hix, Jefferson.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jesse Mealor officiating. Burial was in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers were Todd Hardigree, Corey Gutherie, Justin Hardigree, Terry Hix, Eric Hix and Jack Howington, Jr.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Chad Hix (07-20-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry