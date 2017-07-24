Cynthia Buday (07-19-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, July 24. 2017
JEFFERSON - Cynthia Louise Buday, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Cynthia worked for the Veterans Administration for 30 plus years.  She enjoyed having brunch with her friends at The Red House and was an expert on how to be retired.  She loved her grandson and family. Mrs. Buday was preceded in death by her husband Allen Buday.

Survivors include her son, Michael D. Bowden and wife Jessica, Bogart; brothers, Wayne Englett and wife Mickey, Hoschton and William Nix, Atlanta; sister, Alice Busick and husband Danny, Mississippi; grandson, Aaron Bowden; niece, Angel Nash and husband Jeffery; nephew, Matthew Busick; step-niece Donna Peoples and other great nieces and nephews.

Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, was in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.