Cynthia Buday (07-19-17)

JEFFERSON - Cynthia Louise Buday, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Cynthia worked for the Veterans Administration for 30 plus years. She enjoyed having brunch with her friends at The Red House and was an expert on how to be retired. She loved her grandson and family. Mrs. Buday was preceded in death by her husband Allen Buday.
Survivors include her son, Michael D. Bowden and wife Jessica, Bogart; brothers, Wayne Englett and wife Mickey, Hoschton and William Nix, Atlanta; sister, Alice Busick and husband Danny, Mississippi; grandson, Aaron Bowden; niece, Angel Nash and husband Jeffery; nephew, Matthew Busick; step-niece Donna Peoples and other great nieces and nephews.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, was in charge of arrangements.
