Matthew Wheeler (07-17-17)

STATESBORO, GA - Matthew Kevin Wheeler, 41, died suddenly on Monday, July 17, 2017, at his residence.
Matthew was born in Commerce, Ga. and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1994. He attended Valdosta State University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and earned a B.A. in finance in 1997. After college, he lived in Ponte Vedra, Fla. and worked there and in Jacksonville for 18 years. He was a financial advisor working with several banks in the Jacksonville area, including; SunTrust Bank, BBVA Compass Bank, Morgan Stanley, the Jacksonville Bank, First Citizens Bank and RFW Wealth Advisors. Matthew was also a member of Rotary International. He was a member of the Ponte Vedra Presbyterian Church. He moved to Statesboro in 2016.
Survivors include his son, Matthew Kevin Wheeler II; his daughter, Ella Morgan Wheeler; his spouse, Dee Anne Wheeler; parents, Jerry J. and Charlotte Mealor, Commerce; grandmother, Nelda S. Wheeler, Commerce; uncles, Ken (Mona) Wheeler, Darien, Ga., Charles G. (Jean) Wheeler Jr., Maysville; aunt and uncle, Sara and Bill Massey, Cornelia, Ga.; mother and father-in-law, Martha and Bill Butler, Jennings, Fla.; his best friend, Andy Waters, Statesboro; and any others in his large extended family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Matthew’s name to the Kappa Alpha Order, Ref. Delta Roe Chapter, 115 Liberty Hall Road, Lexington, Virginia 24450, or the Gabriel House of Care, 4599 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, Florida 32224.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
