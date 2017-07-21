MAYSVILLE - Harold Coan Smtih, 83, died Thursday, July 20, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Smith was born in Duncan, S.C., the son of the late James Harold and Margaret Coan Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Webb’s Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Smith was a retired electrical engineer.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Heatherly Smith; sons, Robert Smith (Cathy), Buford, Ga., and J.R. Smith (Wanda), Stockbridge; sister, Joye Borum, Travelers Rest, S.C.; grandchildren, Teresa Sparks (Michael) and Laura Smith; and great-grandchildren, Liberty and Harper Sparks.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Payne officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Smith (07-20-17)
