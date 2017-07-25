Margarite Cunningham (07-22-17)

Tuesday, July 25. 2017
OSTRANDER, OHIO - Margarite Hennies Cunningham, 89, formerly of Jefferson, Ga., entered into rest Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Mrs. Cunningham was born in Columbia, S.C., the daughter of the late Preston Hix Hennies and Margarite Frances Cobb Hennies. She was of the Catholic denomination and was a homemaker. Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Douglas Cunningham; and three sons, Thomas Douglas Cunningham, Daniel Phillip Cunningham and Timothy Hix Cunningham.

Survivors include a daughter, Suzanne Violi and her husband Art, Ostrander, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
