Chad Pruitt (07-21-17)

COMMERCE - Chad Timothy Pruitt, 49, passed away Friday July 21, 2017 at the Northridge Medical Center.
Mr. Pruitt was born January 24, 1968 in Athens. Chad had a bachelor’s degree from Emmanuel College in music. He was an avid piano player having played for over 25 years with the King’s Messengers Quartet. He served in several churches as pianist and currently was playing at Bethany United Methodist Church. He was a member of Brockton Road Baptist Church where he loved to serve. Chad loved his comic books, seeing his superhero movies, playing his Xbox and his family. He loved spending time with his family as well as all the babies in his family. He was preceded in death by his father, William C. Pruitt, biological mother, Linda Pruitt and brother, Bobby Pruitt.
Survivors include, wife, Beth Pruitt, Commerce; son, Daniel Pruitt, Commerce; daughter, Hannah Pruitt, Commerce; mother, Kathleen Carlan Pruitt, Commerce; brothers, Thad Pruitt, Homer and Billy Pruitt, Danielsville; sister, Gail Seabolt, Dahlonega and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday July 25, at the Brockton Road Baptist Church with the Revs. Jesse Mealor and Ross Wheeler officiating. Burial was in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the National Down Syndrome Congress, 30 Mansell Court, Suite 108, Roswell, Georgia 30076 in Chad’s memory.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements were in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
