Auburn murder suspect withdraws bond hearing request

An Auburn man charged with murder in the death of his neighbor earlier this month has withdrawn his request for a bond hearing.
Larry Russell Bates was scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday, but his attorney, David Cason of Loganville, withdrew the request in order to have a mental health evaluation of Bates completed, said Beth Wilson, widow of Paul Wilson, Bates’ neighbor.
Cason confirmed Tuesday that Bates had withdrawn his request, but declined further comment.
Bates, 46, has been charged with shooting and killing Paul Wilson, 44, and one of Wilson’s family dogs just after 1 a.m. July 2.
Wilson’s family members said Bates had been harassing them in recent months over his belief that the family’s dogs were defecating in his yard.
Beth Wilson said her husband took the two dogs on a walk after arriving home from work at 1 a.m. July 2. She heard gunshots a few minutes later and ran down the street, where her husband and one of the dogs were lying three doors down. The other dog had run back home. Beth Wilson said Bates was walking briskly back toward his residence, across the street from the Wilsons’ and Beth’s mother Sheryl Petrovich’s house.
