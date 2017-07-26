Akridge named new city public works director

Wednesday, July 26. 2017
After three stints as Auburn’s interim public works director, Iris Akridge officially has the job.
Akridge was approved by City Council and sworn in Thursday during its workshop meeting as the city’s new public works director after serving as interim director for the past five months following David Hawthorne’s retirement in October.
Akridge has worked for the city 15 years, nine of which she has served as stormwater coordinator. Her salary as public works director will be $56,265.
“Iris is a jack of all trades in the city. You can go to her with almost any question and she’ll know the answer,” Mayor Linda Blechinger said. “She has done an excellent job in her (interim) capacity and I know she has the full support of council. She is well-respected around the state.”
For more coverage of Thursday's meeting, see the July 26 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
