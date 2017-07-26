Football: Knights begin full practices in preparation for season

Bethlehem Christian Academy ushered in the official beginning of GISA football practice bright and early Monday morning, launching into a rigorous two-week period before its preseason scrimmage Aug. 4.
The Knights have been practicing since July 11, but weren’t allowed to go in full pads until Monday. BCA coach Lance Fendley made sure his team was making the most of its time as the Knights were scheduled to hold three sessions each day — an 8 a.m. full practice, an early afternoon special teams practice and evening 7-on-7 passing offense and defense work.
Thursday, BCA will make a trip down to John Milledge for a practice and controlled scrimmage with the defending Class AAA champions.
“It’s very exciting to be in full pads. It’s where the rubber meets the road,” Fendley said Thursday ahead of this week’s practices. “We’re going to get to see who really wants to play football and see who’s physical. When you’re out here with 7-on-7 stuff, everyone can run, but it’s a question of who can be physical and really get after it.
“We’re going three times a day. It’s a lot of work. Our goal is not to kill them. It’s to get them ready.”
Fendley’s team had just gotten done with a two-hour 7-on-7 session at BCA Thursday morning against the Heritage School, Piedmont Academy and Monsignor Donovan.
It was a chance for the Knights to work on their passing offense and defense, but also gave them a look at three of their opponents this year.
The Knights open the 2017 campaign Aug. 11 at Piedmont. They’ll host Monsignor Donovan Aug. 18 and travel to Heritage, the reigning Region 1-AAA champs, on Oct. 13.
