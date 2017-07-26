‘Striding for a Better Banks’ planned Saturday

County leaders are planning an event to provide information on community services and agencies available to citizens.
The event, “Striding for a Better Banks,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29, at the Banks County Recreation Gymnasium.
The free event will include displays and give-aways from the participants.
The organizations in attendance will include: Air Life Helicopter, Banks County Adult Literacy, Banks County Chamber of Commerce, Banks County private emergency services, Banks County Clean and Beautiful, Banks County Board of Commissioners, Banks County Public Library, Banks County Recreation Department, Banks County School System, Family Connections, Red Cross, Sparky the Fire Dog, UGA Extension Service.
There will also be representatives at the event from state and federal agencies and clubs, including the department of family and children services, GEMA, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Forestry, National Weather Services, Boy Scouts, Saddle Club, Rotary Club, Interact, Family Connections and Community Resource Association.
