Commerce woman thinks daughter involved in prostitution

A Commerce woman thinks her juvenile daughter may be involved in prostitution.
Commerce Police Department officers were called to Williford Street on reports of juvenile delinquent acts. A woman said her 17-year-old daughter leaves the house without permission and she recently found out she stays in the Atlanta area and may be involved in prostitution.
The girl reportedly stays with the family members of a man named “Pimp Daddy.” She also talks with two men on social media whose posts refer to prostitution.
The girl reportedly denied that anyone is taking advantage of her. She said she works in strip clubs and makes money, but Pimp Daddy doesn’t let her have it.
The daughter left with two other women later that day and officers placed a lookout on the vehicle and the runaway girl.
See more incidents in the July 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
