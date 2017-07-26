Jon Herschell has resigned as Jefferson city manger after a year and nine months on the job.
The city council accepted his resignation on Monday following a closed session and named city clerk Priscilla Murphy interim city manager.
Herschell has accepted an assistant city manager’s position in Hartwell.
“It’s a family move,” he said. “We have property up there on the lake … It’s just a good opportunity for me and my family.”
His resignation is effective Aug. 25.
See the full story in the July 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Herschell resigns
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry