Herschell resigns

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, July 26. 2017
Jon Herschell has resigned as Jefferson city manger after a year and nine months on the job.
The city council accepted his resignation on Monday following a closed session and named city clerk Priscilla Murphy interim city manager.
Herschell has accepted an assistant city manager’s position in Hartwell.
“It’s a family move,” he said. “We have property up there on the lake … It’s just a good opportunity for me and my family.”
His resignation is effective Aug. 25.
See the full story in the July 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
