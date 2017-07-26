Auditors hit Jefferson’s financial management

The City of Jefferson finished 2016 in the black, but auditors hit the city on a variety of problems involving the handling of city finances.
Among the items auditors singled out as problems were:
• P-card statements and receipts for several employees were not being independently authorized but were being reviewed only by the person whose name is on the card. Also, some purchases made with the P-cards did not have receipts. “Strong policies and procedures should be implemented to deter improper use of purchase cards,” auditors wrote.
• restrictions on P-card purchases are “not properly implemented and enforced,” said auditors.
• credit card statements are not being reviewed prior to payment.
• the Downtown Development Authority does not have anyone from the DDA or its board review bank reconciliations or journal entries before they are handled by an independent contractor.
• the DDA required several adjustments because of incorrect entries. The DDA also did not properly report unearned income.
• there is no independent review of bank reconciliations done by the city’s finance director.
• reimbursements to employees are not being reviewed and approved by an independent person in the city.
• an email was used as an invoice and paid without independent review.
• an audit adjustment of $44,000 was needed in the city’s water and sewer fund to account for “doubtful accounts.”
See the full story in the July 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
