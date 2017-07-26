Traffic will shift on Thursday on SR 11/US 129 in the Talmo area to allow continued construction work on the road.
Traffic will shift the southbound travel lane on SR 11/US 129 over, removing the center turn lane between A.L Mangum Road to Blackstock Road. Left turn lanes will remain at the intersections of Blackstock, Mangum and A.L. Mangum.
This shift will allow construction of the new southbound lanes of SR 11/US 129 from A . L. Mangum to the Hall county and Jackson county line.
Traffic shifting Thursday in Talmo area
