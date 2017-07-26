Someone reportedly broke into a Pendergrass church last week, but apparently only took some candy.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Pond Fork Church Road on reports of burglary and criminal trespass. A man said someone broke into the childcare building and office area.
The suspect damaged two doors but didn’t take much. Some candy may have been stolen and other pieces of candy were scattered around the room and entrance area.
One witness said the burglarized room has been broken into several times. In each incident, nothing was taken.
While deputies were on scene, one witness noticed the alarm system had been removed from the worship hall.
Two women believed the suspect may have previously been arrested for a warrant at the church after someone reported him for acting strange.
One woman saw a similar-looking man in the parking lot acting unusual and cursing to himself prior to the break-in.
See more incidents in the July 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Pendergrass church burglarized
