Former Winder-Barrow High School football standout and Georgia State senior cornerback Chandon Sullivan was named last week to the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference first team.
Sullivan is the top returnee on a Panther defense that finished sixth in the FBS in pass efficiency defense and eighth in passing yards allowed (173.9) in 2016, when Georgia State was the only FBS team that did not allow any offensive play, rushing or passing, of 50 yards or longer, according to a news release.
Sullivan is a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference cornerback and a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. The three-year starter in the secondary is GSU’s career leader with six interceptions and 19 passes defended (interceptions plus breakups).
His career totals also include 136 tackles, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.
He collected 43 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in 2016.
College football: Sullivan named to All-Sun Belt preseason team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry