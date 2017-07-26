The Banks County Sheriff's Office has reported an accidental electrocution date.
Banks County deputies responded to a privately owned workshop located at the intersection of Highway 105 and Andrews Road in Baldwin just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an accidental electrocution. Witnesses on the scene advised deputies that the victim was working on a project in the building when he somehow became electrocuted by the materials he was working on.
The victim, Stacy Groover, 43, Baldwin, was transported to Habersham Medical Center where he later died.
BCSO reports accidental electrocution death
