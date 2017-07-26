VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County volleyball team expects to build on 2016 success

Jackson County volleyball coaches haven’t had to spend a lot of time convincing this year’s team that it can be successful.

That happens when all but one player returns from a team that won 19 matches and reached the Sweet 16 last year.
“The biggest difference I’ve seen from last year is that their confidence is up,” second-year coach Ron Fowler said. “They’re setting their goals high — realistic (goals), of course.”
If the offseason is any indication, the Panthers aren’t resting on last year’s success. Voluntary practices and weight room sessions have been well-attended. With the exception of the July dead week, the team has been working four days a week all summer.
“We’ve really put in a lot of extra work this off season, and a lot of it was that the girls wanted to,” Fowler said.
For the rest of this story, see the July 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
