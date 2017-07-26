VOLLEYBALL: Dragon seniors look to follow in previous class’s footsteps

Brittani Lawrence couldn’t have asked for a better rookie season as a head coach or a better final year for her seniors last fall.
The Jefferson volleyball team went 32-24 and advanced to the Elite Eight a year ago as the program made the jump to Class 4A.
“It was a blast,” Lawrence said. “It was something that’s always going to go down in the lifetime history for me as a coach and as a former player and definitely for those girls who graduated who definitely left an imprint on this program.”
Lawrence said she and this year’s team still talk about that senior group every day and the legacy it left. The hope is to find players on the current year’s roster that can fill the specific roles last year’s seniors left behind.
And she believes she has that with this year’s six-member senior class.
Lawrence said those seniors have led a group that’s consistently showed up for 6:30 a.m. practices throughout July.
“With those six who are returning, they still have that same court chemistry,” Lawrence said. “They still have that same team chemistry. So, the ones who we’re adding on to our roster, they’re building that chemistry with them.”
For the rest of the story, see the July 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
