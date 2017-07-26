Braselton area schools are gearing up for the start of a new year as summer break comes to a close.
The Barrow, Hall, Gwinnett and Jackson county school systems will open their doors in early August for the 2017-18 school year.
Hall County and Gwinnett County students return to the hallways on Monday, Aug. 7. Barrow County students start on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Jackson County students return on Friday, Aug. 4.
See more details in the July 26 issue of The Braselton News.
Summer break nears end
