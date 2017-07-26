A 5-part series describing the events surrounding the assassination of solicitor Floyd “Fuzzy” Hoard 50 years ago will begin in the August 2 issue of The Braselton News.
Hoard was a crusading prosecutor in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit (Jackson, Barrow and Banks counties) who targeted the area’s organized car theft and bootlegging gangs after taking office in 1964.
He was murdered in his car with 10 sticks of dynamite on August 7, 1967 outside of Jefferson.
The bombing made national headlines and led to a four-month search for his killers.
The upcoming series of articles examines what led up to the assassination and the events that happened afterwards.
Series on Hoard murder coming up
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry