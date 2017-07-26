Pregnant woman says man assaulted her over laundry

A woman who is 30 weeks pregnant said a man assaulted her during an argument over laundry.
Jereno Kinslow, 35, 6565 White Walnut Way, Braselton, was charged with battery-Domestic Violence Act.
Kinslow reportedly became upset when the complainant told him not to put a blue towel in with the other white towels. He allegedly shoved the towel down the woman’s throat and choked her several times.
Kinslow also allegedly held her up against the wall several times. He told her to give him her plate that she was making in the kitchen. She said she feared he would pour hot grits on her if she did.
She did have visible injuries, according to the incident report.
The woman said she didn’t call 9-1-1 immediately because she thought Kinslow would stop her.
She waited until Kinslow left before she went to her parents and got another cell phone to call the police.
She said Kinslow has surveillance video cameras on the house and monitors her cell phone calls. She feared he would return to the house before officers could make it there.
Braselton Police officers took the woman to the residence to retrieve her belongings. They found Kinslow there, although he didn’t answer the door when they knocked.
He denied the argument ever became physical and officers arrested him.
