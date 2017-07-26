Teen killed in early morning wreck

A Homer teenager was killed in a crash in Jackson County Wednesday morning.
Tommy Gilbert, 19, died in the two-vehicle wreck on the I-85 North entrance ramp off SR 82. Gilbert reportedly attempted to turn left onto the entrance ramp in front of a tractor-trailer driven by Paul Clevenger, 28, of Maryville, Tenn. Clevenger’s vehicle struck Gilbert’s Chevy Impala on the passenger’s side of the vehicle in the intersection.
Gilbert died on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Clevenger didn’t request medical treatment.
No charges are expected.
