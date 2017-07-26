Brad Hayes always wanted to be an athletic director, and he’ll get to do it without changing his work address.
The Jackson County boys’ assistant basketball coach was named the school’s new athletic director last week, taking over for Adam Lindsey, who accepted the same position at Gainesville.
“I’m ecstatic and honestly humbled that they would even consider me,” Hayes said. “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do professionally for a while.”
Hayes, who came to Jackson County in 2015, said his passion to serve the athletes, school and community makes this an ideal job.
“This opportunity is almost dream-like to me,” Hayes said. “Because I’ve always wanted to this, and I’m getting to do it in the only place I want to be.”
A graduate of South Gwinnett High School and Georgia Southwestern, Hayes has spent 19 years in coaching.
For the rest of this story, see the July 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Dream job: Hayes talks about taking over as Jackson County athletic director
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry