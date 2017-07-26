Vivian Poe (07-25-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, July 26. 2017
COMMERCE - Vivian Bernice Wilson Poe, 88, died Tuesday, July 25, at her residence.

Mrs. Poe was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Clifford and Grace Woodall Wilson. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was owner of Vivian’s Florist. Mrs. Poe was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Poe; and son, Maylon Poe.

Survivors include her daughter, Glinda Bailey; brother, Leon Wilson; and sister, Geraldine Bruce all of Commerce; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 27, at Madison Street Baptist Church with the Rev. David Harbin officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
