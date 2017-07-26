WINDER - Thomas Calvin Wall Jr., 70, passed away Wednesday, July 19 2017.
He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Calvin and Lola Baskin Wall; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ludger Lanthier and nephews, Trip and Chris Lanthier.
Survivors include his daughters, Crista Daniel (Jimmy Ray), Bethlehem, and Brandy Saunders (Chip), Watkinsville; and three grandchildren, Dakota and Marissa Daniel and Jonathan Saunders.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Calvin Wall Jr. (07-19-17)
