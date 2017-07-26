Charles Coffia (07-26-17)

JEFFERSON - Charles Milton Coffia, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at his daughter’s residence in Watkinsville.
He was born July 29, 1943, in Piedmont, Ala., the son of Fred Pierce Coffia and Lillie Mae Motes Coffia. He served in the United States Army and was retired from Ferguson Enterprises as a truck driver. Mr. Coffia was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charlie Leroy Coffia.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Coffia, Jefferson; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Randy Carter, Watkinsville; daughter, Wanda Clack, Winder; grandchildren, Jessica Livingston, Tiffany Cronic, Josh Gilreath, Justin Gilreath, James Gilreath, Daphane Butler, Elizabeth Butler and Nicholas Clack; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, George Coffia of Tryon, Ga.; and sister, Lois Johnson of Rome, Ga.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, July 30, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
