School starts Aug. 4

Madison County students will put down their summer pastimes and pick up their book bags next week as schools across the county open for another school year next Friday, Aug. 4.
Madison County High School begins the school year with about the same number of students as last year: 1,400.
Principal George Bullock said the district has allowed the construction of some new sidewalks, remodeling of the freshman wing restrooms, updates on the A/C system and some planned additions to the agricultural barn.
“We will have a longer block period for some CTAE classes,” Bullock said of changes in class structure. “We are also adding a cosmetology class and classes in our fine arts department in music: music appreciation and guitar.”
Bullock said it is really hard to believe that summer has come and gone.
“I do hope that each of you have had the opportunity to enjoy the time away and make some lasting memories with friends and family,” Bullock wrote in a letter to the faculty and staff. “While I cherish time spent with my family and friends, I also always become very excited about the first days of school. I still get butterflies.”
Bullock said they have been working hard to prepare for the new year.
“Many students attended summer school, and as of this date, they collectively have earned almost 260 credits,” he said. “We completed our writing of the CNA (Comprehensive Needs Assessment) and the final draft of the SWP (School Wide Plan). We also received direction for some changes this year: implementation of the 90 percent Attendance Rule, incorporating Edulastic (the new data collection system replacing All In Learning) in the classroom, and of course the roll out of some minor changes regarding TKES. We also want to share an award the Madison County School District received over this summer: the Charter Foundation Leadership Award. This is a great honor and represents the entire district’s hard work and effort to do what is best for students through our charter.”
Some of these new faces include the staff who will support the DHH (Deaf and Hard of Hearing) students.
New faculty this year include: Hayden Black, Math SPED; Cara Bowen, SPED; Levi Cooper, DHH (Deaf and Hard of Hearing); Coleman Cunningham, PE; Josh Daniel, Ag Mechanics; Allison Daniels, ECE; Loren Gutierrez, DHH;
LJ Martin, SPED para; Frank May, SPED; Laura Moreland, science; Abby Newland, art; Katherine Respress, math;
Jose Rodriguez, science; Mandy Stevens, DHH; Clint Tanner, ELA SPED and Andrew Taylor, science.
“As we embark on the year 2017-2018, we will continue our focus on incorporating good and effective teaching strategies while letting go of some of our old habits, fears, and traditions in an effort to embrace all of the opportunities we have to reach students,” Bullock said. “I want to celebrate all of this through better communication. One way I want to do this is utilizing social media to our advantage. I now have entered the 21st century and have created a Twitter account. You may find my account @RedRaidersPrin. Being a teacher is hard stuff. This summer, out of state family were visiting, we began to have conversations about our jobs. One particular brother-in-law is fascinated with education and the political arena which surrounds us. He had many questions about our school and the programs we offer. It was a very proud moment to share with him all the amazing things we have accomplished over the years.”
Bullock said all of those accomplishments were met because of the hard work of teachers and staff.
MCMS
At the middle school, enrollment for the sixth through eighth grades stands at just over 1,100. The school day begins at 7:50 a.m. and ends at 2:50 p.m.
Principal Chuck Colquitt said the school will continue offering eighth grade Connections classes in most areas, including a Spanish class (will not be for high school credit); ninth grade math for eighth graders; ninth grade Coordinate Algebra for students who qualify (a high school credit course) and other ninth grade high school credit classes (Physical Science, Intro to Basic Agriculture, Intro to Business and Technology, Intro to Digital Technology and Food Nutrition and Wellness).
Accelerated math classes will also be offered for sixth and seventh grade students who qualify that will allow them to take a high school math class for high school credit in the eighth grade
“We will continue to participate in the REACH scholarship program,” Colquitt said. “Through cooperation with the governor’s office, the local board of education, and the Madison County community, we are going to be able to offer three students an opportunity at a college scholarship.”
New faculty and staff include Casey Bates, eighth grade social studies (House 1100), Scott Cooper, seventh grade math and science (House 1200), Brittany Reese, sixth grade ELA (House 1300), Nikki Bates, registrar, Aimee Jordan, sixth grade math (House 1300) and Jacob Whitmire, sixth grade social studies (House 1200).
“I would like to welcome them to the MCMS family,” Colquitt said.
The school day will begin at 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:50 p.m.
“I strongly encourage parents/guardians to stress to their child the importance of attending school,” Colquitt said.
There will be some changes to the student car rider drop off process this year, he also noted. More information will be provided at the annual open house, set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2 to 4 p.m. Students will also be able to get their schedules and meet their teachers during this time.
“I am honored to be part of such a great school system,” Colquitt said. “We look forward to improving on our results from the 2016-2017 school year. We can only do so in partnership with our parents and community. I encourage the parents and students to help make us a better school by continuing to be involved at MCMS. We invite as much parent involvement as possible. I hope everyone has had a great summer and we are all looking forward to another great year at Madison County Middle School.”
Colbert
“We are very excited about the 2017-2018 school year at The Colbert Elementary School,” Assistant Principal Angela McCarty said.
There are 430 students enrolled as of this week. Open house for all elementary schools is set for Thursday, Aug. 3, 3 to 5 p.m.
“We hope that all of our Cougars come to meet their new teachers,” McCarty said. “We will have class rosters and a map of the school posted in the breezeway so that each family can check the grade level lists and the location of the classrooms they need to find before they enter the building. We will have support staff available throughout the building to help if needed.” School starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:50 p.m. and the afterschool program will be active on the first day.
“We are very excited for our students to see the work that we have completed over the summer that was supported in part from a grant from Georgia United Credit Union,” McCarty said. Students will immediately notice a spruced up front entryway, new mulch on the playgrounds, new paint on some of the playground equipment and shaded seating for the fourth and fifth grade playground.
“A big thank you to everyone who donated their time to our ‘School Crashers’ day on a hot Friday in July,” McCarty said.
New faculty members are third grade teacher Cindy Kelly and fifth grade teacher Jenny Heath.
Comer
“Welcome to a great year at Comer Elementary,” Principal Dr. Christine Register said.
New faces at Comer include the following staff: Katie Abernathy in art, Ashley Crowe as a support teacher and Lori Westbrooks in Pre K. Additionally, Casie Tyson, Heather Heath, and Tiffany Stuchell are new paraprofessionals.
Student enrollment at Comer this year is projected to be around 410 students. The school day begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:45 p.m.
“However, due to dual bus routes, students will be allowed to enter the building at 7:05 a.m. for breakfast and go to their classrooms at 7:35 a.m. in order to be ready for instruction beginning promptly at 8 a.m., Dr. Register said.”
Student lunch is $1.85 and reduced lunch is $.40. Breakfast is free for all students. Students are encouraged to arrive at school by 7:30 a.m. in order to have time for breakfast and be ready for class to begin. Car rider procedures, new car rider tags, and bus information will be available during the annual Open House/Ice Cream Social Aug. 3, 3 to 5 p.m.
Comer PTO co-presidents this year are Mandy Moon and Alison Trump; Chris Armel and Lori Westbrooks are co-vice presidents, and Tracy Hendrix is secretary.
“They, along with other PTO volunteers, have some exciting events planned for the families of Comer this year, including our fourth-annual Comer Spirit Sprint on the track.” School Governance consists of Principal Christine Register, teachers Rhonda Doster and Lesli Mallars, parents Lisa West and Daphene Blackmon and business partners Mike Whitehead and Russ Moon.
“We appreciate all the leadership provided by these Comer parents and staff,” Dr. Register said.
Danielsville
There are approximately 480 students on the books as school begins this year.
“DES is very excited about our new security doors at the main campus,” Principal Angie Waggoner said. “Visitors will be buzzed in to keep our students in the hallways safe. We also have a newly striped parking lot that will aid in our traffic flow each day.”
“The Colt family increased by 10 this year,” Waggoner said. “We have Amanda Holtzclaw, Amber Hill and Amanda Siler joining the staff as teachers. New paraprofessionals added are Beth Huff, Christy Hanson, Gwen Higdon and Crystal Elder. We were also excited to welcome transfers from Hull Sanford in Susan Beach, Melissa Skipper and Brooke Reidling.”
School begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:45 p.m. each day.
“We are always excited to begin a new school year,” Waggoner said. “Teachers are planning exciting lessons and boys and girls are ready to learn. Again this year, we will achieve our mission statement — Determination Equals Success!”
Hull-Sanford
Hull-Sanford Elementary School’s meet your teacher-ice cream social is Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. The school day will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. Students eating breakfast at school should arrive before 7:50.
“We currently have 565 students enrolled for the 2017-2018 school year, Principal Donna Bulla said. “There are several new faculty and staff members this year: Leigh Ann Page will be teaching fourth grade, Brittany Whiddon will teach first grade, Lisa Bond will teach EIP, Lindsey Holland is our new nurse, Jenna Hill is our tech specialist and Russell Cash is a new paraprofessional.”
Students who attend Hull-Sanford (or any elementary school) can enroll in the Afterschool program. The enrollment fee is $10 per child and $6 per day. Hours of operation are 2:45 to 6 p.m. every school day. The program begins the first day of school.
“We are excited to welcome students back to school,” Bulla said. “The floors in the second and third grade classrooms have also been upgraded to tile and have a new shine. The hallways have also been repainted. In addition, we have a new set of safety doors that have been installed in our front hallway. Teachers have been coming in early to make their classrooms an inviting place for students to learn. Thank you teachers for all you do to help put the children of Madison County First.”
Ila
Ila Elementary is expecting 445 students to attend class there when school begins next week.
New interior paint all over the school will greet students as they arrive, as well as a new front exterior.
New tile has been installed in the front hall and first and second grade hallway. Carpet has been removed in the first and second grade classrooms and replaced with tile.
The back playground basketball court, four square and sidewalk area have been repaved with concrete.
New faculty and staff this year include: Michele Edwards, paraprofessional; Dylan Vanderford, Technology Specialist, Erin Segars, fourth grade teacher; Kimberly Sauls, fourth grade teacher and Christina Schmelzle, special education and EIP teacher
“It is my pleasure and honor to welcome everyone back for another great year at Ila Elementary School, Principal Mandy Wommack said. “We also would like to welcome our newest Ila Gators to our family. The IES staff is very excited to have students back in our building filling classrooms and hallways with energy and their enthusiasm for learning. Together I know we will continue to serve our students and help each of them reach their fullest potential. IES values our relationships with all stakeholders who continuously support our students. Working together as a team, we will build better futures- one block at a time for the students of Madison County.”
Students may be dropped off no earlier than 7:15 a.m. and car riders will continue as in the past. “Please make sure your car rider tag is visible for pick up,” Wommack said.
— To comment, visit The Madison County Journal Facebook page.
School starts Aug. 4
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry