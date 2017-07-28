Madison Co. BOC to meet July 31

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 31, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Kimberly Liebowitz, The Cancer Foundation
•Chairman’s report.
•Report from the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority. (Marvin White)
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Discuss potential watercraft ordinance. (Commissioner John Pethel)
•Consider poultry house buffer requirements. (Chairman John Scarborough)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters.
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
