Hilda Pruitt (07-28-17)

PENDERGRASS - Hilda White Gee Pruitt, 92, entered into rest Friday, July 28, 2017.
Mrs. Pruitt was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late James and Alma Griffeth White. She was a member of Pendergrass Baptist Church and had served many years on the Pendergrass City Council. Along with her late husband Glen Gee, she owned and operated a used car business and residential property management company. In addition to her parents and her first husband, Mrs. Pruitt was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include her husband, Luther Pruitt, Pendergrass.; daughter, Glenda Tolbert and her husband Monk, Pendergrass; two grandsons, Mark Tolbert and his wife Jackie, Pendergrass, and Scott Tolbert and his wife Joy, Commerce; four grandchildren, Kristi Smallwood, Adam Tolbert, Abby Tolbert and Ivy Tolbert; three great-great-grandchildren; Levi Smallwood and Bre and Bra Tolbert; brother-in-law, Roy Gee, Jr., Pendergrass; and step children, Connie and Tom Taylor, Billy Pruitt, Joyce and Marty Lance, and Tammy and Shannon Love.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, from the Pendergrass Baptist Church with the Revs. Charles Jenkins and Randall Hulsey officiating with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Mark Tolbert, Scott Tolbert, Nathan Pruitt, Willie Pittman, Thomas Smallwood and Adam Tolbert. The family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials to the Pendergrass Baptist Church General Fund, 105 Church Street, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
