‘Marty’ Mullen (07-26-17)

HOSCHTON - Sharon “Marty” Kay Mullen, 68, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Mullen was born January 22, 1949, the daughter of the late Floyd and Lena Martin in Mattoon, Ill. On July 15, 1966, Marty married the love of her life, Mark L. Mullen. They were happily and unconditionally married for 51 years. She attended Buford First United Methodist Church and was previously a member of Park Place Baptist Church in Pearl, Miss. Marty enjoyed finding the treasures of the past…from reminiscing fond memories to collecting antiques. Marty’s passion was her family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband, Mark Mullen, Hoschton; son and daughter-in-law, Mark, II and Carolyn Mullen, Lake Dallas, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Rick Burtt, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Jackline Mullen, Sierra Mullen, Dustin Mullen, Joshua Pinter, Megan & Jerry Smith, Aggie Pinter, Abby Pinter, Lawson Burtt and Nolan Burtt,; great-grandchildren, Lillian Smith and Larkin Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Mary Martin, Mattoon, Ill.; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Mick Merrick, Robinson, Ill.; sister, Diana Hamma, Birmingham, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack Martin and Larry Martin; and sisters, Betty Evans, Wanda Shupe and Barbara Evans.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Dr. Sondra R. Jones will officiate. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (901) 595-3300.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
