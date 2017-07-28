Bryant Garner (07-26-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, July 28. 2017
JEFFERSON - Bryant Aaron Garner, 19, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017.  

He loved to hunt, fish, being with his friends, music and his dog Gucci.  He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hewey and Louise Garner and William West.

Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Lisa West Garner, Jefferson; grandmother, Louise West, Hoschton; brother, Brett Garner, Jefferson; and girlfriend, Ashley Carter, Hoschton.  

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

 Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lawsonfuneralhome.org
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.