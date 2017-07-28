Bryant Garner (07-26-17)

JEFFERSON - Bryant Aaron Garner, 19, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
He loved to hunt, fish, being with his friends, music and his dog Gucci. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hewey and Louise Garner and William West.
Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Lisa West Garner, Jefferson; grandmother, Louise West, Hoschton; brother, Brett Garner, Jefferson; and girlfriend, Ashley Carter, Hoschton.
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org
