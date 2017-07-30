Emma Moore (07-29-17)

JEFFERSON - Emma Ruth Moore, 86, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at The Oaks.
Mrs. Moore was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late John Calvin and Angie Lee Leachman Moore. She was a member of Jefferson Holiness Church and retired from Blue Bell. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Dunn.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Moore, Jefferson; sons, Emory Moore and Johnny Moore; daughter, Laura Dunn; sister, Johnny Lou Moore; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Dwayne Carroll and Dennis Kesler officiating. Interment will be in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
