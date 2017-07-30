HOMER - Tommy R. C. Gilbert, 19, passed away July 26, 2017.
A native of Barrow County, Tommy attended New Life Worship Center in Statham. He was a 2017 graduate of Banks County High School and was employed as a welder at Toyota.
Survivors include his mother, Tiffany Landress, Winder; father and stepmother, Keith and Amy Gilbert, Homer; brothers, Hunter Gilbert, Homer, Zachary Landress, Winder; sisters, Haley Landress and Tara Landress, both of Winder; grandparents, Charles Snow, Alabama, Ila Wolfe, Winder, Nora Parr, Homer; great-grandmothers, Cora Thomas, Carl, and Mary Gilbert, Monroe; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 29, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Mike Reardon and Leon Pass officiating. Memorials may be made to The Tommy Gilbert Memorial Fund, C/O Wells Fargo Bank, 25 East May Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Tommy Gilbert (07-26-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry