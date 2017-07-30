JEFFERSON - Betty Martin Worley, 82, entered into rest Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Mrs. Worley was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late R.B. and Azalee Smallwood Martin and was a homemaker. Mrs. Worley was preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie, Bobby and Billy Martin.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph Worley, Jefferson; two daughters. Connie Bruce and her husband Dean, Jefferson, Vickie Underwood and her husband Donald, Pendergrass; two sons, Bobby D. Worley and his wife Anita, Jefferson, Timothy “Pete” Worley and his wife Donna, Jefferson; two sisters, Mary White, Cumming, and Dillis Whitmire, Maysville; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Howington officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Shannon and Matthew Underwood, Jeff and Bryan Bruce, Wesley Worley and Eric Terrazas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Betty Worley (07-29-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry