Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after an incident in Jefferson Sunday.
Jefferson Police Department officers were called to 105 Fairlane Drive for a murder-suicide. Thomas Phillip Powers, 46, reportedly shot and killed his son, Phillip Tyler Powers, 26, and wife, Donna Marie Powers, 45, before committing suicide.
Phillip Tyler was killed and Donna was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
More details will be posted when available.
