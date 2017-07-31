Woman charged with vehicular homicide in Hwy. 63 fatality

A Jefferson woman has been arrested in connection with a fatality Friday in Banks County.
Shanda Ervin McClure, 35, 1502 Maley Road, Jefferson, was charged by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office with vehicular homicide and weaving over the road.
The Banks County Fire/EMS responded to the wreck on Hwy. 63 and Wilson Bridge Road, Commerce on reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, they found two vehicles involved, a motorcycle and a passenger car.
The victim, Dean Graham, 55, Carnesville, was the occupant on the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was on fire at the time of arrival and extinguished by fire personnel.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Banks County coroner’s Office.
