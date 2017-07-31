Mentor program offers rich experience for students, adults

Mentor Jerry McElreath said he was retired and “looking for something to do” when mentor program director Shirley Aaron visited his church to talk about the importance of mentoring and about the tremendous need for adults, particularly men, to volunteer as mentors.
“I had already heard a lot about it over the years,” McElreath said, so he signed up. And this year, he had not one, not two, but three of his mentees walk across the floor of the Classic Center to receive their high school diplomas.
His first mentee was Josh Huntsinger, who he was paired with in the fall of 2011. They did well together for a while, and then McElreath said Josh seemed to lose interest.
“I thought maybe he kind of outgrew it,” McElreath said, so he didn’t pressure him to keep up the relationship. The next year (2012) McElreath took on two more mentees, Wesley Ellard and later in the year Justin Holloman.
He said he was surprised one day when he and Josh ran into each other and Josh introduced him as his mentor.
“So we just picked up where we left off,” McElreath said, smiling.
And it all paid off, because all three boys graduated in May.
“It was kind of overwhelming, having three, but wonderful too,” McElreath said. “I had been working for years to get one through and here were all three.”
McElreath said he usually visited his mentees at school for lunch or sometimes they’d go off campus to eat and go to the store. (Mentors can meet with students off campus with the permission of the mentee’s parent(s) or guardian.)
Aaron said she often speaks at various churches and civic organizations about the mentor program.
“If I get just one new mentor out of the effort, it’s more than worth it,” she said. “Sometimes a seed is planted and they may think about it for years before making the decision to commit.”
Currently, there are 226 mentors on the roster for Madison County, but there are 2,000 students on the waiting list to get a mentor.
“There’s a lot of need,” Aaron said.
The Chamber of Commerce, along with MART (Madison Area Resource Team) and the board of education are sponsors of the mentor program. Chamber president Marvin White said he is a strong believer in the program and he’s seen firsthand what it has done for students.
“It has not only improved our graduation rate, but it along with our youth leadership program, has helped at risk kids stay in school and become better citizens,” White said. “It’s been great for Madison County by helping make good taxpaying citizens out of a lot at risk children. Shirley does a great job and the community has really gotten behind the program…if we can prevent one person from going to jail, look how much we’ve saved the county.”
EIP teacher Lisa Bond shakes her head emotionally as she recalls her mentoring experience with new graduate Caleb Wilson, who she took on as a mentee when he was in the third grade.
“I became a teacher because I wanted to make a difference, you know, make my mark on the world in some way,” she said. “What really happens is they (mentees) are the ones that make an impact on you and even on your family.”
That sentiment seems to be something all mentors share – that is, they feel they are greater benefactors from the relationships they build with their mentees.
Bond said when Wilson walked across the stage at the Classic Center to receive his diploma last May she felt a lot of pride, incredibly blessed, but also regret. Regret because she had not been able to spend as much time as usual with Caleb his last year of school, since her son Noah Bond suffered a concussion on the football field at the start of the school year.
“I regret that that incident caused me to not be there for him like I planned, though I think he understands, but it hurt me that I couldn’t be there for him as much as I had in the past,” Bond said. “But I was determined to be at his graduation.”
She said Caleb plans to go to Athens Technical School to continue his education, and that makes her very proud.
“Everybody, whether they realize it or not, needs a mentor at every stage of life,” fellow mentor and middle school science teacher Linda LaZear said. “Our family all got a lot out of our relationship with (mentee) Paige (Whitehead).”
LaZear, who has two girls older than Paige, said she would take her to see her oldest daughter play softball at UGA and they’d attend other sporting events together. Paige also visited her home and interacted with her family. LaZear said Paige’s parents were very supportive of her relationship with their daughter.
“Often she would come by my classroom after school and we would just sit and do homework together,” LaZear said. “She just needed to know someone ‘unofficial’ in her life cared about her.”
She also said Paige plans to continue her education at Athens Technical College.
“A lot of us probably wouldn’t be sitting here, talking about being mentors, without ‘unofficial’ people in our lives who encouraged us along the way,” LaZear said.
Bond agreed. “If you think you can go through this life alone, you are sadly mistaken, we all need mentors,” she said.
Beth McBride mentored Joy Greene for her 11th and 12th grade year.
“My past mentees have been much younger but Joy wanted a mentor and her time was running out and someone informed me of her situation so I said I would be her mentor,” she said. “Over the years I have always had a mentee in one of the surrounding counties, but usually just one at a time. I work for an agency (RESA) that supports 14 school districts, so I mentor in one of the districts that I support.” Though she doesn’t have a mentor at the moment, McMickle says she plans to continue in the program in the future.
“ I met Joy at school several times a month and we would just sit and talk,” McMickle said. “I usually brought her a Starbucks, so it was like two friends sitting around sharing a frap. Joy worked a job so meeting her at school was the best option for us.”
McMickle said she and Joy also completed a personality assessment, learning styles survey, an interest inventory and other projects that she felt would help Joy develop her sense of self-awareness and self-worth.
“We set some long term and short term goals and discussed what she needed to do to achieve those goals,” she said. “Of course her long range goal was to graduate, so I tracked her grades and attendance and would meet with Joy and her adviser when there was an issue to model problem solving and self-advocacy skills.”
McMickle, as most mentors do, attended her graduation.
“I was so proud of Joy,” she said. “She overcame many obstacles to be able to walk across that stage. She deserved it!”
McMickle said if she had to choose one word to describe her mentee, it would be “resilency.”
“Joy experienced hardships at a very young age,” she said. “She went through difficult times that most adults have never experienced and would not be able to handle but she has a lot of grit and she pushed through. She had her ups and downs but she was always able to bounce back and pick up the pieces. That is a life skill that will serve her well.”
McMickle recounted a challenging camping trip Joy took with some classmates and three adults from school. When they returned, she asked two of the chaperones how Joy did during the trip.
“They said she was the strongest one in the group,” she remembers. (They said) she didn’t whine, complain and pitched in even when it was hot and everyone was getting tired. She actually carried more of the load than the others. This did not surprise me!”
McMickle said her ongoing theme to Joy since she met her was to not look back, to just move forward.
My continuous theme to Joy over those two years was: Don’t look back, just look forward.
“I did not want Joy’s horrible experiences to define who she was or what she could become,” she said. “Joy is a fun loving person who is kind and caring to others. She is going to be ok and I wish her the best!”
Speech therapist Tammy Bowman mentored Ricky Graham for nearly a decade after she first had him as a student in her class, until he received his high school diploma in May, and so far, he has been her only mentee.
“When I started mentoring Ricky, I was nervous about it, and all I hoped was that somehow I would make a difference for him but didn’t know how or if I could,” she said. “His mom is great and has worked really hard to provide for her family the best she could; and she understood Ricky’s needs really well. I just wanted to be a help to him (and to her somehow). I prayed for him and sometimes felt like I had no idea what I was doing or if I was helping at all. But, in the end I guess the important thing has been for me to be a grown up friend to him. I have loved seeing him grow and change, and become more mature and more confident. He’s a special young man who has brought joy to me in knowing and watching him!”
Bowman said that over the years the pair did both school and off campus activities.
“Always at Christmas and on his birthday and on another child’s birthday that usually came along with us, we came to my house to play video games, went to the movies, and out to dinner, shopped for their families for Christmas presents, did odd jobs I’d create so they could earn money for gifts, etc. Both of my adult children got to know Ricky too and would often go with us for off campus activities which Ricky enjoyed; he loves computers and video games and my son is an expert in both so they had a lot to talk about. My daughter is in performing arts and Ricky enjoys singing, so they would enjoy talking about music or singing.”
Bowman said they would often tell jokes to each other, which Ricky enjoyed.
“I would try to have a new joke for him each week and he would do the same,” she said. “We would talk about how school was going and things he could say to girls or to make new friends, and how he was feeling about anything that might be hard, or new, or something he was worried about, or whatever he felt like talking about.”
“Amazing” is the word Bowman uses to describe how she felt when she watched him receive his diploma in May.
“I first met Ricky and his mom when Ricky was in Pre-K and I was his speech therapist. It was hard to believe we were at that place in his life already. I am very proud of him for what he has accomplished!”
The mentor program began in 1998 as a pilot program at the middle school under the sponsorship of the Chamber and school system, and when MART came on board in 2002, the program expanded to all county schools.
And since the beginning, the mentoring program is always in need of more mentors. The requirements to become a mentor are simple. A background check is required and mentors must agree to spend at least two hours per month with their mentee(s).
For more information about the mentoring program in Madison County, email Shirley Aaron at saaron@madison.k12.ga.us or call 706-338-3689.
