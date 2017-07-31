Richard Hanson (07-28-17)

Monday, July 31. 2017
HULL - Richard Bennett Hanson, 73, went home Friday, July 28, 2017.

A native of Clarke County, Mr. Hanson was the son of the late Jesse Bennett Hanson and Bertha Hill Hanson. He retired from the construction industry.

Survivors include wife, Sandra Wellborn Hanson, Hull; children, Richard H. Hanson (Michele), Hull, Dawn Fouche (Eddie), Hull, Jeffery Hanson (Hillary), Buckhead, and Vickie Wheeler (Greg), Crawford; brothers, Ray Hanson, Watkinsville, and Gary Hanson, Athens; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
