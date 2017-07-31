William Humble IV (07-29-17)

STATHAM - William Joseph Humble IV, 73, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Mr. Humble served his community faithfully with the Ithaca, New York Police Department as a police officer and also served in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his sons, Chris (Susan) Humble and William Joseph Humble V; brothers, Robert, James, and Lawrence Humble; and a sister, Valerie Burgess.
Per the request of the family, no services will be held for Mr. Humble.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted the arrangements.
