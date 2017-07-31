William Humble IV (07-29-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, July 31. 2017
STATHAM - William Joseph Humble IV, 73, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Mr. Humble served his community faithfully with the Ithaca, New York Police Department as a police officer and also served in the United States Navy.

Survivors include his sons, Chris (Susan) Humble and William Joseph Humble V; brothers, Robert, James, and Lawrence Humble; and a sister, Valerie Burgess.
Per the request of the family, no services will be held for Mr. Humble.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.