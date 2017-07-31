Joe Alvin Brown (07-28-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, July 31. 2017
Joe Alvin Brown, 73, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017.

Mr. Brown was the son of the late George A. Brown and Geraldine Harrison Phillips. Joe Brown was a member of New Emmanuel Church and also a member of the Winder Masonic Lodge. He was a United States Army veteran and made his career in law enforcement with the Winder Police Department, Phillips Correctional Institute and the Barrow County Sheriff's Department.

Survivors include his wife, Julia Carter Brown; children, Travis (Sandy) Brown, Joey Brown, Lisa (Bill Steed) Brown, Debbie (Charlie) Greeson; brothers, Carlos "Pee Wee" (Dot) Brown, Ricky Phillips; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday July 31, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
