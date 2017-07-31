WINDER - Donald Casper, 65, passed away July 29, 2017.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, Donald was the son of the late Herbert and Irene McClellan Casper. He was a former owner of P & H Mechanical of Winder. Donald was a 1970 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, where he played on the football team as a tackle. Donald was a member of The Church at Winder.
Family members include the mother of his children, Pam Frost Carter, Winder; daughter, Molly Casper and son Michael Casper, both of Winder; and brother, Tim Casper, Winder.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 31, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Donald Casper (07-09-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry