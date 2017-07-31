Louise Sweat (07-29-17)

WINDER - Louise Sweat, 89, passed away July 29, 2017.
Mrs. Sweat was born June 7, 1928, the daughter of the late Lewis and Cora Helton Everett. She was the widow of Rev. Robert Lee Sweat, and was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Sweat. Mrs. Sweat was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and was a retired nursing assistant at Russell Nursing Home.
Survivors include a son and daughters-in-law, Bill and Martha Sweat, Lawrenceville, and Sharon Sweat, Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Kevin Hadden, Flowery Branch; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Julia Wilbanks, Winder; and sister-in-law, Mary Sweat, Bethlehem.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 2, at 2 p.m. at Appalachee Baptist Church with the Rev. Sammy Everett and Dr. Tolbert Moore officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
