HOMER - Robbie Lee Samples, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 30,2017, at Brookside Assisted Living Center following an extended illness.
Mrs. Samples was born December 15, 1929, in Gainesville, the daughter of the late Harrison Lee Pitchford and Annie Maude Peck Pitchford. She was retired from Hall County Family and Children Services and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Robbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Juno W. Samples, and her brother and sister-in-law, Harrison Billy and Lucille Pitchford.
Survivors include her daughter and fiancé, Sandra Fulghum and Cecil Gabriel, Winterville, Ga.; grandson, Robbie Fulghum, Royston; step-granddaughters and their husbands, Michelle and Forest Sanders, Hartwell, and Tabitha and Jason Freeman, Augusta; step-great-grandchildren, Madison and Sydney Sanders, Hartwell, and Bailey and Jackson Freeman, Augusta; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Revs. James Duncan and Phil Parks will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Robbie Samples (07-30-17)
