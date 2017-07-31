James Mann (07-30-17)

HOSCHTON - James I. Mann, 99 passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017.
He was a member of Winder First Baptist Church and The Men’s Sunday School Class. James was an Army veteran and served in the Philippines during World War II. He later retired as a Master Sargent in The Army National Guard. He spent most of his life as a carpenter working for several companies including his own. He was member of The Masonic Lodge.
James was preceded in death by his parents, John Smith Mann and Lillian Brown Mann; his first and second wife, Claudene Eavenson Mann and Pearl Mann; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Meyers, Alpharetta; a son, Wayne Mann (Brenda), Conyers; sister, Gladys Sams, Forest City, N.C.; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 3, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. the day of the service. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 4, in The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, with military honors.
Donations may be made to The Georgia Masonic Children’s Home.
Smith Memory Chapel, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
