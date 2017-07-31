FORSYTH COUNTY - Coach James “Jim” Bishop, 71, formerly of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017.
He was born on January 22, 1947. Jim got married to Linda Saxon in 1967, and graduated College in 1973. In addition to coaching basketball, football, track and wrestling, Jim always had a love for teaching. He taught history and weightlifting. While Coaching he won several national championships with his team. Coach Bishop always instilled a winning attitude so that the players never knew what losing was. His moto, “Bigger, Faster, Stronger” is one he is still remembered for today. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Bishop.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Saxon; sons, Jimmy, Kip and Ryan; and brother, John T. Bishop.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 1, , at 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church in Cumming, Ga. Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, at the funeral home from 12 until 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help with funeral expenses.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, is in charge of arrangements
Coach ‘Jim’ Bishop (07-29-17)
